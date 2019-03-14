“Legacy” at the Oxford Gallery, 267 Oxford St., Rochester, features the work of Tom Insalaco and area artists inspired by him. These artists will attend a public reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 23 to discuss the exhibit, which continues through April 20.

Insalaco used his technical to keep his execution from becoming a constraint upon his intention. He studied and assimilated the techniques of notable western art practitioners, such as Dali, Caravaggio, Rembrandt and Bacon. His knowledge of past art informs every aspect of his work.

The artist received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University at Buffalo and Master of Fine Arts from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Insalaco was a founder of the art department at Finger Lakes Community College. When he and Wayne Williams retired in 2003, the college renamed its gallery to the Williams-Insalaco Gallery34.

“The greatest thing about teaching is that it forces you to clarify your ideas and explain them in ways that are understandable to beginning students,” Insalaco said. “Happily, in the process you clarify things for your own mind.”

“Legacy” features work by Insalaco and eight local who, at some point in their careers, profited by an association with him: Kathy Bolin, Alan Brewen, Sari Gaby, Deborah Hall, Leonard Muscarella, Bill Santelli, Jean Stephens and Debra Stewart.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (585) 271-5885 or visit oxfordgallery.com for information.