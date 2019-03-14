Patti is from a cat colony in the city. Rescue volunteers stepped in, and several of the females were gathered to alter and release. Patti was among the friendly cats who would make nice companions, so she was transferred to the shelter to find her forever home. The streets weren’t a gentle place for her; she has a BB embedded under her skin.

Patti needs a loving family. She is OK with friendly cats, and loves to lap sit and chase toys.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.