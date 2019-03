The Ontario County Office for the Aging is looking for seniors interested in Bone Builders, an osteoporosis prevention class, that will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 4 at Naples Library, 118 S. Main St.

The class will include progressive exercises to strengthen the core and back muscles, restore posture, enhance balance, and practice good body mechanics with functional activities. Participants will work with free weights.

Call 585-396-4046 to register.