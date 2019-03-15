The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, will present “Selling Timber From Your Woods” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 4.

CCE state specialist Peter Smallidge and Brice June, a Region 8 forester with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will help woodlot owners understand what their timber is worth and how to get the best deal.

Registration costs $20. For information, call 585-394-3977, ext. 427 or send an email to nea8@cornell.edu and include name, address and phone number.