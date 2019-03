Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will perform on June 18 at the Constellation Brands — Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell, followed by Luke Bryan on July 12.

Tickets for “An Evening with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds” start at $45.50.

Bryan’s “Sunset Repeat” tour features sets by Cole Swindell and Jon Langston. Tickets start at $40.

Call 800-745-3000, or visit cmacevents.com or ticketmaster.com for information.