ESL Federal Credit Union recently announced it will be opening its 22nd branch this fall in the town of Irondequoit at 2256 Hudson Ave.

The full-service facility will be about 5,300 square feet offering personal, business banking and wealth management services. The office will also include such amenities as ATMs, teller drive-up lanes, bike rack, pedestrian connecting walkway and new self-service personal storage boxes.

“This new branch in Irondequoit demonstrates our commitment to the town and to ensure we’re providing our customers with a superior experience,” says Marcelina Nobrega Courtney, senior vice president/director, Retail Banking. “We have consistently seen more foot traffic in our branches as customers are requesting more consultative banking services. Irondequoit has always been one of our busiest markets, and this new branch will give residents an additional location to bank with us.”

ESL is scheduled to begin its groundbreaking for the new office in April, with an expected opening in fall 2019. The office will employ a staff of 10.