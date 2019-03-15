This editorial was first published in the Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York), a fellow GateHouse Media publication. Guest editorials don't necessarily reflect the Daily Messenger's opinions.

New York governors traditionally find out who their friends are in March. With the state facing a projected shortfall of a few hundred million dollars and with Democrats in control of both Assembly and Senate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cannot pit one party against the other as he so skillfully has in previous years.

All of that helps explain disputes over funding for education where an extra billion dollars is not enough for some and the palpitations coming from hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to funding for health care.

None of that, however, not the budget deadline nor the shortfall nor the usual lobbying explain the governor’s perpetual disrespect for libraries.

Librarians are good at doing research and that shows up clearly in the argument from the New York Library Association’s condemnation of the governor. His proposed budget for the coming fiscal year was “his third consecutive year of funding cuts to the state’s library aid and public library capital improvement programs. Since taking office in 2011, all nine of Gov. Cuomo’s executive budgets have proposed to defund the library aid formula contained in state law.”

And it’s not just librarians that are upset. So are the people who use the libraries as measured in a poll conducted last month by the Siena College Research Institute. It found that 90 percent of New Yorkers reject his plan to cut library spending. The people are so upset, so fed up with the governor on this issue, that 76 percent are now in favor of amending the state Constitution to define “access to quality libraries and library services as a basic right.”

It makes you wonder if the governor has been in a library recently.

If he bothered to visit, he might find that his assumption that libraries do not need as much as they have received in the past, let alone more money in the future, is based on a very dated assumption.

As librarians in any branch could show him, the library is not just that place with chairs, desks and books, although it still does have all three. It is the front line in the fight to close the digital divide, the place people go to get access to the information that allows them to get better grades, earn more money, be better informed in all ways.

The governor seems to understand that schools need computers and rural areas need broadband. Libraries are the single, best and most efficient way the state has of expanding those services to the largest number of people possible at the lowest possible cost, especially for racial and ethnic minorities who rely on libraries the most.

Librarians are happy to educate the governor but if he cannot or will not learn, then it will be up to legislators to offer the remedial class he needs in the form of a budget that provides enough money to let libraries do the job.

In its version of the budget released this week, the Assembly pushed back in the right direction, adding $5 million to aid to public libraries. The Senate should go along and let the governor know how wrong he is.