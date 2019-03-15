In response to the guest essay, "Consider the cost of Green New Deal," March 13:

You may not agree with the proposed Green New Deal, however it serves an important purpose. It starts a conversation. For too long people have acted out their “dominance” over the earth by exploiting its resouces with no thought to its long-term sustainability for human (and other) life. In so doing, we have been sowing the seeds of our own destruction. It’s time to get our collective heads out of the sand and figure out how to live in ways that will ensure the health of the earth for future generations. The Green New Deal offers a springboard to begin discussions.

Wake up! Your grandchildren are depending on you.

Patricia Neprud-Mehls

Canandaigua