Magic loves to play most of the time and is very tolerant of other cats wanting to play, even when all he wants to do is snuggle up in bed. He loves his ears scratched, and will be forever grateful to anyone who gives him a treat. Magic would be great in a quiet home with or without other cats, as long as he has someone to give him lots of attention.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Volunteer and foster opportunities are available.

Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.