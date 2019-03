The Geneva Theatre Guild will hold auditions for its annual Playwrights’ Play Readings at 7 p.m. March 26-27 at the Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, Geneva.

The Guild received 50 plays for this year’s series. During the selection process, each play was read by three people with the playwrights’ names withheld.

The top entries will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 26 at Geneva Public Library, 7 p.m. April 27 at Anthony Road Winery in Penn Yan and 2 p.m. April 28 at Torrey Park Grill in Geneva.