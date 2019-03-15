Here's your St. Patrick's Day forecast:

Weekend forecast:

Friday

Hi: 55° | Lo: 33°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SW at 16mph

Today: News 10NBC Yellow Alert for gusty winds 40-45mph. Very mild into early afternoon with showers. Temps fall later in the day.

Tonight: Rain to snow showers. Breezy and colder.

More clouds than sun, windy

Saturday

Hi: 35° | Lo: 31°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 17mph

Breezy and colder with snow showers.

More clouds than sun

Sunday

Hi: 36° | Lo: 24°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 12mph

St. Patrick's Day: Partly cloudy with flurries.