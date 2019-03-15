Here's your St. Patrick's Day forecast:
Weekend forecast:
Friday
Hi: 55° | Lo: 33°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: SW at 16mph
Today: News 10NBC Yellow Alert for gusty winds 40-45mph. Very mild into early afternoon with showers. Temps fall later in the day.
Tonight: Rain to snow showers. Breezy and colder.
More clouds than sun, windy
Saturday
Hi: 35° | Lo: 31°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 17mph
Breezy and colder with snow showers.
More clouds than sun
Sunday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 24°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 12mph
St. Patrick's Day: Partly cloudy with flurries.