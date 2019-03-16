"Is Green New Deal a good deal?" (guest essay, March 9) is filled with misinformation spread by its opponents, the fossil fuel industry and its minions in the GOP/FOX. You can see what’s actually in it by Googling factcheck.org “Green New Deal.” Cars, planes and cows will be safe.

The Green New Deal is, presently, just a resolution, a massive wish list which, like the original New Deal, will be broken up into separate pieces of legislation. It’s the energy piece that will be essential, and it will more than pay for itself. The GND’s energy plan is projected to cost $500 billion annually (Stanford University’s solutionproject.org) and it will add $500 billion to our economy annually (National Academy of Sciences, IPCC), mainly because by 2030 solar/wind energy will be “effectively free” (Financial Times, UBS). We can add another $360 billion annually to our economy with a carbon pollution tax giving all that tax money to the taxpayers (CBO), like the one Canada’s had for a decade: “Canada passed a carbon tax that will give most Canadians more money” (The Guardian). Switch to clean energy and you don’t pay the tax, you just get the carbon tax money, which increases annually as the tax steadily goes up. Meanwhile, clean energy prices will continue to drop even faster as they scale up (Scientific American).

Alternatively, the cost of not having net-zero emissions by 2030 will create climate disasters costing hundreds of trillions, causing “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse (National Academy of Sciences, IPCC). Americans have already paid $1.6 billion for ever-increasing climate disasters (NASA/NOAA).

Lynn Goldfarb

Lancaster, Pa.