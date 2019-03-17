Always Lock Self-Storage, 6061 Carmen’s Way, Farmington, is offering 220 units of various sizes for monthly rental at its 29,500 square foot facility.

The two-story, climate-controlled building features 24-hour gated access, video surveillance and coded keypad access.

“Always Locked was designed from the beginning with our renters in mind,” President Michael Cerone said. “As a renter of self-storage myself, I wanted to ensure we provide the best amenities like maximum security and convenience to my clients. Our primary focus is the safety of our clients and their stored goods.”

Visit alwayslocked.com for information.