March 18 through March 24 is Fix a Leak Week to urge people to find and fix leaks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced March 18 through March 24 is Fix a Leak Week. By improving your home’s water efficiency you can help in conservation efforts and save money on your water usage.

DEC and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency partner in urging people to find and fix leaks in your home. More than 1 trillion gallons of water are wasted in U.S. homes each year from easy-to-fix leaks, according to the agencies. That is more than 10,000 gallons a year for the average home. Visit DEC's Saving Water Makes Good Sense webpage for more tips on how to save water at home.