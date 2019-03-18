Deputies arrested 46-year-old Mario Baynham of Lyons earlier this month after he allegedly got in a fight with his girlfriend. Baynham is now charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, and harassment.

A Wayne County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he choked his girlfriend.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Mario Baynham of Lyons earlier this month after he allegedly got in a fight with his girlfriend.

She was not seriously hurt.

Baynham is charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, and harassment.