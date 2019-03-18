The board of the United Christian Leadership Ministry recently voted to approve the Ontario County Justice Coalition as its sister organization.

OCJC previously voted to join UCLM as a sister organization. This allows the groups to share resources and work toward common goals.

UCLM will act as an umbrella organization and provide administrative guidance. OCJC members will attend UCLM meetings and community events, including the sixth annual Martin Luther King Worship Celebration at 4 p.m. April 7 at Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Church, 923 Portland Ave., Rochester.

The next public OCJC meeting will run from 1 to 3 p.m. April 6 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St., Geneva.