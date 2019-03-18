American Red Cross platelet and blood donors are helping patients with cancer.

More than half of all donated platelets go to cancer patients in the U.S.

“Some cancers and certain types of chemotherapy drugs and radiation can damage bone marrow, where blood cells and platelets are produced,” said Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “Cancer patients often require blood products during treatment or after surgical procedures. Platelet transfusions, in particular, are needed to prevent life-threatening bleeding and help cancer patients continue receiving life-saving treatments.”

Platelets must be transfused within five days of donation. Call 800-733-2767 or visit rcblood.org/2JmbmhU for information.