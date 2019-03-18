The man accused of killing a woman and her son is due in court Monday morning. Deputies say Alberto Reyes killed his girlfriend Selena Hidalgo Calderon and her toddler, Owen.

The man accused of killing a woman and her son is due in court Monday morning.

Deputies say Alberto Reyes killed his girlfriend Selena Hidalgo Calderon and her son Owen.

The two disappeared from a farm off Joy Road in Sodus last May. Selena's body was found a week later in some woods. Remains believed to be Owen's were also found at the same farm in October.

Reyes is also facing federal charges for re-entering the country illegally.

Last month, Reyes requested to see his full interrogation video and also wanted a new attorney.

He's due in court for a Huntley hearing in Wayne County Court at 9:15 a.m. Both sides will hear evidence and determine what will be allowed during the trial.