Episcopal SeniorLife Communities will host “Sutherland at the 1570,” works by Pittsford Sutherland High School students at The 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, 1570 East Ave., through March 31.

The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible. Admission is free.

In 1990, the Pittsford Sutherland High School Art Department established a unique partnership with Valley Manor and the gallery has provided Sutherland’s art students the opportunity to participate in their own juried exhibition. The exhibition is designed to provide students a real-world experience in a professional gallery space.

From start to finish, all aspects of mounting an exhibit are explored. Students had a chance to experience it all — from work selection to framing, pricing to publicity and display to opening reception. The success of this first exhibition prompted a second one in 1991 and, subsequently, “Sutherland at the 1570” became a biennial event.

Artists from grades nine through 12 will have pieces juried into this year’s show. Their artwork represents a broad range of style, media, subject matter and techniques.