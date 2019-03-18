M. Elizabeth Heffernan, manager of spiritual care at UR Medicine Thompson Health, will host an informational meeting for prospective volunteers at 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the chapel at Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua.

The health system’s spiritual care volunteer program seeks to support each patient, resident and loved one in a way that is meaningful and helpful to them. Volunteers receive monthly training in various subjects.

The next trainings are scheduled for April 17 and 24. Call 585-396-6486 for information.