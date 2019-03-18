Several fire companies battled a house fire in Gorham late Sunday night. Deputies say it was sparked by a wood stove pipe. Messenger Post Media was on scene.

UPDATE:

Crews from several fire departments responded to a house fire on Saturday in Ontario County.

It happened at a home on County Road 18 in the town of Gorham. Investigators say a wood stove pipe caught the attic area on fire. The fire spread into the ceiling, along the walls, and eventually into the entire house.

Firefighters from Gorham, Stanley, Rushville, Manchester, Shortsville, Hopewell, White Springs, Bellona, Hall, Seneca Castle, and Ontario County Truck 35 Fire Departments responded to the scene. Gorham Ambulance also responded to the scene.

No one was injured.