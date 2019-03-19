The 16 Rotary clubs in Monroe County will sponsor the seventh annual Car, Truck and Cycle Show on June 1 on June 1 at The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester, to benefit Camp Haccamo.

Registration costs $20 and will open at 8 a.m. The judging is set to start at noon, followed by awards. The show is open to all makes, models and years.

Camp Haccamo provides a free overnight summer camping experience for individuals with special needs.

Call (585) 703-0918, email krause.chuck@pmlmail.com or visit camphaccamo.org for information.