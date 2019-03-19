Certain events arrive without warning, like a left hook from the Great Beyond.

Tuesday, 9-11, 2001, introduced war to mostly peaceful travel, adding hate and beastly violence to suddenly unfriendly skies.

The global recession of 2008 made Americans feel afraid and puny as pensions dimmed, wallets shrank, and safety nets plunged. We have not fully recovered, even now.

In 2016, Donald Trump’s stunning victory voiced the furor of deplorables at being mocked and ignored by social betters who are in fact their inferior in honor. Main Street is still largely voiceless, deserving far more.

Last week added a new abasement — another punch out of nowhere to suggest how warped our culture is and what its priorities are. Federal prosecutors charged 33 wealthy parents — more may yet be named — with funneling at least $25 million through a fraudulent college-counseling service to get their children into elite universities. Among other things, the payments supplied fake entrance-exam scores, faux athletic documents, and outright bribes.

The colleges are Georgetown, University of Southern California (USC), Stanford, UCLA, Wake Forest, and Yale — each rich, endowment deep, admission extremely selective. The accused include Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman of "Desperate Housewives" and Lori Loughlin of "Full House" and officials of America’s top legal, investment, and private equity tier. It is an astonishing list.

This scheme so sick as to be leprous was concocted by William Rick Singer, 58, a self-styled “serial entrepreneur.” In 1994, he founded his phony service, the Edge College & Career Network, which played on parents’ and their children’s fear of the son or daughter not being admitted to the college of their choice. As selectivity rose, civility fell. “Since anything went,” said an admission counselor, “ethics went out the window.”

For 10 months, the FBI probe, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” shadowed Singer helping parents to game the system. They knit a “culture of corruption and greed,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston field office. “An uneven playing field for students [arose] trying to get into these schools the right way, through hard work, good grades, and community service.” Instead, higher learning took a fall.

Last December, one New York law-firm co-chairman allegedly paid $75,000 to an admissions consultant to his daughter could fly to California and take the ACT in a private room. She was not alone. A proctor sat nearby, paid to correct her errors. Another family is said to have made a $400,000 gift to a sham charity in 2016, part of the funds going to Georgetown University’s then-head tennis coach. Presto! Their daughter was then labeled a recruited athlete, whereupon she was admitted.

Singer’s melody apparently involved paying admissions-test officials to help students raise their scores by either having someone else take the test — or correcting answers before submission. Huffman’s $15,000 bribe was for helping a daughter cheat on the SAT. Loughlin allegedly paid $500,000 to have two daughters labeled recruits to USC’s crew team, though neither had ever participated. Singer got $1.2 million for helping the daughter of another California family into Yale by pretending she played soccer. His tune was creative, even as it became a dirge.

What a racket. Doctors apparently on the take gave clients’ children notes claiming learning disability or other issues, letting them take the SAT or ACT at sites where Singer installed his stooges. College Board officials were bought off. I believe we should accord the accused the presumption of innocence. Reading the Justice Department affidavit, though, I admit that everything that is in me wants to throw away the key.

Knowing U.S. schooling’s grand past, such corruption now is incomprehensible. How has it come to this? Because education is a molder and mirror of culture. Because people who have a moral compass would never act like this. Because less affluent, more decent people know that what we are matters more than what we have. Because when we stopped teaching character in school — kindergarten through college — we lost the ability to know right from wrong. Losing that, we lost America’s soul.

Historically, most of our colleges were formed to forge such a purpose. By contrast, last week’s revelation of an attempt to prostitute America’s “finest” colleges shows the moral bankruptcy in much of higher education today. Instead of focusing on the exterior of a person — exclusively, race, creed, sex — we need, pray God, to return to what’s within.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including the new "The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House." He is a former speechwriter to President George H.W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and Senior Lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media newspapers. Email: curtsmith@acc.net