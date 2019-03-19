The Women’s Club of Webster will present its spring luncheon and fashion show for charity at 11:30 a.m. on April 28 at Penfield Country Club, 1784 Jackson Road.

Fashions will be presented by Christopher & Banks. Lunch choices are chicken piccata, roast pork and potato-crusted tilapia. All proceeds will go local charities.

Tickets cost $32 and must be purchased by April 18. Be sure to include menu and seating choices, along with a check payable to WCW. These can be sent to Carolyn Rittenhouse, 405 County Line Road, Ontario, New York, 14519.

Call (585) 265-1303 for information.