NEW YORK — If you're a Spectrum customer, there might be credits coming your way.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced Spectrum has started to issue $62.5 million in bill credits to 2.2 million current customers as part of a fraud settlement with the state.

On top of the bill credits, customers with internet and cable can choose between three months of HBO or six months of Showtime for free. This is available to customers who do not already subscribe to both of these services through Spectrum.

Internet-only subscribers will get one month of TV choice streaming service and access to Showtime for one month.

Subscribers do not have to fill out any paperwork to obtain the credit but must contact Spectrum by May 30, 2019. Consumers should call Spectrum at 1-833-422-8795 for further information.

The attorney general's office encourages Spectrum subscribers to share their experience redeeming the offer by completing a survey at https://ag.ny.gov/spectrumconsumerrelief.