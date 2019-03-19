Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to showcase animals from the shelter in our new weekly feature

EDDIE is a 3-year-old, high-energy mixed breed with so much affection to share with humans that he doesn't save much for other pets.

EDDIE is a 3-year-old, high-energy mixed breed with so much affection to share with humans that he doesn't save much for other pets.

BRODY is a lovable and playful 4-year-old mixed breed. He is a neutered male that is smart and high energy but can be selective with other dogs.

Both dogs are available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you are interested in adopting Eddie or Brody or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.