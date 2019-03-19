Writers & Books, 740 University Ave., Rochester, will host author Mary DeMocker at 7 p.m. on April 3 for the first of its Wednesday Night on University series.

DeMocker will explore how to feel empowered in the fight for a healthy planet. Attendees will leave with at least three ways to help change the current system.

The series will continue with “Creature Features” by Lester Friedman on April 10; “The Sense of Place in the Crime Story” by Joe Flaherty on April 17; “Mary Oliver” by Patricia Roth Schwartz on April 24; “African-American Science Fiction” by Jeffrey Allen Tucker on May 8; “Possible Lives, Past Lives” by Elizabeth Bodien on May 15; “The Rise of Graphic Novels” by Karen van Meenen on May 22; and “Frederick Douglass: The Memory of Place” by Carvin Eison on May 29.

Admission is $5 for members, $10 for the general public.