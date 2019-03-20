Village election result from Ontario, Monroe, Wayne and Livingston:
Read below for results from the following eight counties as of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Monroe County
Churchville
Hilton
Honeoye Falls
Pittsford
Spencerport
Ontario County
Clifton Springs
Mayor: William Hunter
Trustee: Earl Lincoln
Trustee: Jeffrey Linsner
Trustee: James Keyes
Justice: John Maslyn
Bloomfield
Mayor: Mark Falsone
Victor
Mayor: Gary Hadden
Trustee: Michael Crowley
Trustee: Michelle Chalupa
Naples
Wayne County
Wolcott
Mayor: Chris Henner
Trustee: Norma Stewart
Trustee: Andrew Marshall
Justice: Scott Stone
Genesee County
Elba
Corfu
Mayor: Thomas Sargent
Trustee: Albert Graham
Trustee: Michael Doktor
Trustee: Lawrence Reisdorf
Livingston County
Caledonia
Trustee: Gregory Boilard
Trustee: Sarah Santora
Dansville
Mayor: Peter Vogt
Justice: Joshua Weidman
Trustee: Dan Rittenhouse
Trustee: Floyd Sick
Livonia
Mayor: Calvin Lathan
Trustee: William Kurtz
Trustee: Shannon Dougherty
Trustee: Daniel Coon
Mt. Morris
Justice: David Provo
Trustee: Joseph Rawleigh
Trustee: Rebecca Crocker
Trustee: Joel Mike
Nunda
Trustee: Don Wilcox
Orleans County
Lyndonville
Trustee: Darren Wilson
Trustee: Kimberly Kenyon
Medina