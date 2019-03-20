Village election result from Ontario, Monroe, Wayne and Livingston:

Read below for results from the following eight counties as of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Monroe County

Churchville

Hilton

Honeoye Falls

Pittsford

Spencerport

Ontario County

Clifton Springs

Mayor: William Hunter

Trustee: Earl Lincoln

Trustee: Jeffrey Linsner

Trustee: James Keyes

Justice: John Maslyn

Bloomfield

Mayor: Mark Falsone

Victor

Mayor: Gary Hadden

Trustee: Michael Crowley

Trustee: Michelle Chalupa

Naples

Wayne County

Wolcott

Mayor: Chris Henner

Trustee: Norma Stewart

Trustee: Andrew Marshall

Justice: Scott Stone

Genesee County

Elba

Corfu

Mayor: Thomas Sargent

Trustee: Albert Graham

Trustee: Michael Doktor

Trustee: Lawrence Reisdorf

Livingston County

Caledonia

Trustee: Gregory Boilard

Trustee: Sarah Santora

Dansville

Mayor: Peter Vogt

Justice: Joshua Weidman

Trustee: Dan Rittenhouse

Trustee: Floyd Sick

Livonia

Mayor: Calvin Lathan

Trustee: William Kurtz

Trustee: Shannon Dougherty

Trustee: Daniel Coon

Mt. Morris

Justice: David Provo

Trustee: Joseph Rawleigh

Trustee: Rebecca Crocker

Trustee: Joel Mike

Nunda

Trustee: Don Wilcox

Orleans County

Lyndonville

Trustee: Darren Wilson

Trustee: Kimberly Kenyon

Medina