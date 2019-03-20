Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Destinee Ellison, of Rochester, recently received a $4,000 Academic Distinction Scholarship to study nursing at Alfred State. Ellison is slated to graduate from Brockport High School in 2019.

Jake Slater, of Rochester, recently performed in “Once” at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Slater, a music theater major, played the part of Guy in the collaborative production with the Beck Center for the Arts.

Spencerport

Franco Melito, of Spencerport was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours.