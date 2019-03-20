County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo kicked off the 2019 United Way of Greater Rochester campaign for Monroe County employees.

“Our annual commitment to the United Way campaign is a testament to the strong spirit of giving shared by Monroe County’s 4,500 dedicated employees,” Dinolfo said. “This year, we set an aggressive goal to raise $250,000 to help the United Way support stronger families all across our community. I thank our employees in advance for their support and I look forward to seeing the results of their generosity on full display by the end of the 2019 giving period.”

Each year, the United Way of Greater Rochester invests $2.1 million to help local babies, $4 million to help local youth, and $2.4 million to help local elders and caregivers.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Monroe County as we work together to support the community we all call home,” said Jaime Saunders, president and CEO. “Throughout the year, the county is hard at work serving our community and their support of United Way is just one example of their commitment to the citizens of Rochester and Monroe County.”

Monroe County annually raises money for the United Way and its member charities. Nearly half of the county workforce participated in the 2018 campaign.