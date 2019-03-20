Local volunteers receive New York Guard promotions

The New York Guard promoted John Sage and Anna Voss, of Rochester, to the ranks of second lieutenant and first lieutenant, respectively, during a recent unit training event.

Both serve with the 10th Area Command.

The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, that augments the New York National Guard during state emergencies. These volunteers provide administrative and logistics support.

Greece resident among Women of Distinction

Vanessa Brookes, of Greece, was recognized by McKnight’s Senior Living as a 2019 Women of Distinction Award winner in the rising stars category.

This national recognition honors women who demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the senior care industry. The rising stars category recognizes women ages 40 or younger, or with less than 15 years of experience in the profession.

Brookes is the director of quality for Friendly Senior Living. She received her Bachelor of Science in gerontology from King’s College in Pennsylvania and is working toward her Master of Public Administration from The College at Brockport.