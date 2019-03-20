A driver was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Steuben County Wednesday morning, according to state police. Troopers say there were children on the bus but none of them sustained any injuries. State Route 417 in the town of Erwin will remain closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

Troopers say an Addison Central School District bus, which was carrying 10 students and the bus driver, was hit head-on by a vehicle on State Route 417 around 7:45 a.m. in the town of Erwin. The vehicle was heading east on the road when it crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the bus, investigators say.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

None of the students nor the bus driver were injured. As a precaution, all the children were taken to Corning Guthrie Hospital for additional evaluation.

State Route 417 will remain closed for several hours.