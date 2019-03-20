A new fire district will be created June 1; voters on Tuesday also re-elected mayor, two trustees

VICTOR — Village voters overwhelmingly gave the OK to dissolve the Victor Volunteer Fire Department and create a fire district.

According to results Tuesday night, 210 people voted to dissolve the department while 94 voted against it.

The 115-year-old fire department had been under the auspices of village government; the fire district, which has the authority to levy taxes, begins June 1 with appointed commissioners to start and elections for those seats in December.

The fire election and a contested trustee race drove residents to the polls in higher-than-normal numbers; residents cast 332 votes, roughly two-thirds more than normally cast in a village election.

Fire Chief Sean McAdoo said he is appreciative the village residents came out in such large numbers.

“Obviously, we are very pleased with the result, which was our goal all the way,” McAdoo said Tuesday night. “We’re happy to have the legacy of 115 years continue. We do believe it’s in the best interest of the citizens of the village of Victor.”

The hope is the fire district would find a way to bolster the number of daytime firefighters — when volunteers are not as available — through paid personnel, whether hiring firefighters, contracting with another fire agency or having part-time firefighters who work in other towns work on their off days to fill gaps in Victor, McAdoo said.

These are the challenges that are very complicated and really need some detailed analysis, McAdoo said.

“The big thing is in this whole effort, we want to make sure we still keep primarily volunteer,” McAdoo said.

Incumbent Trustees Michael Crowley and Michelle Chalupa received 205 and 221 votes, respectively. Challenger Nancy Shelton received 145 votes.

Mayor Gary Hadden, who ran unopposed, received 291 votes.

Hadden said he is hoping the referendum is the best decision for the community.

“It was a great voter turnout and we are pleased with that,” Hadden said. “The voters have spoken and that was our goal, to hear from the voters.”