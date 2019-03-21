Omar El Akkad will be discussing his work as part of Rochester Reads program

HOPEWELL — Award-winning journalist Omar El Akkad will visit the Finger Lakes Community College main campus on Thursday, March 28, for a reading and discussion of his book, “American War.”

The event is open to the public and will begin at 12:45 p.m. in Stage 14. “American War” has been selected for the Writers & Books' 2019 Rochester Reads program. Admission is free with an FLCC ID or $2 for the general public. Visitors should plan to arrive early to allow for parking.

Several FLCC faculty members, including Curt Nehring Bliss, professor of English, are using the book as a teaching tool in classes this semester.

“American War” is a novel set in a near-future United States that is ravaged by climate change and a second civil war, this time over fossil fuels. The story is told by Benjamin Chestnut about his aunt Sarat, through narrative chapters interspersed with documents collected by the narrator.

“American War” was a New York Times Notable Book and has been listed as one of the best books of the year by “The Washington Post,” “The San Francisco Chronicle,” NPR, “GQ,” “Esquire,” “The Guardian,” “The Austin Chronicle,” and PopSugar.

As a journalist, El Akkad has traveled the globe to cover some of the biggest news stories of the last decade, including the war in Afghanistan, the military trials at Guantànamo Bay, the Arab Spring revolution in Egypt and the Black Lives Matter movement in Ferguson, Missouri. Born in Cairo, Egypt, he grew up in Doha, Qatar and moved to Canada at 16. He now resides in Portland, Oregon.

Elsewhere

Wood Library will be hosting El Akkad from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28. The author wil be reading from, discussing and signing his book in the library’s Mary Parmele Hamlin Meeting Room, Sides A and B.