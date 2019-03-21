It was the late 1980s when Jack Cardillo decided to switch from a successful career in sales to being an entrepreneur — a career path that was prevalent in the Rochester native’s family.

Always a handy guy, Cardillo set his sights on the hardware industry and in 1988 purchased Lyell Crest Hardware, which had been in business since the 1950s and was, at the time, located at 2280 Lyell Ave. The store was originally located at 2320 Lyell Ave.; however, after a fire in September 1967, the owners purchased land farther down Lyell and built a new store, which opened in 1968.

In 1998, Cardillo purchased the old Archie’s GOB Shop building at 2232 Lyell Ave. He moved Lyell Crest Hardware to that location, which expanded the business to 6,000 square feet of hardware, lawn and garden, plumbing, painting, and other supplies.

In 2008, Cardillo purchased the property next door to Lyell Crest Hardware (formerly the site of a Golden West Steak House), renovated the 4,000 square foot building and opened Taylor Rental Center, serving contractors and weekend do-it-yourselfers with all types of equipment and party supplies they could rental inexpensively versus purchasing.

For the past 30 years, Cardillo has served the residents of Gates and nearby communities, not just with products, but also with helpful advice and information on all types of projects. In addition, he supported such worthwhile organizations such as the Pirate Toy Fund, the Boy Scouts and others. In 2018, Cardillo was honored by the town of Gates for his long-standing dedicated support of the town’s first responders, who stated that Cardillo’s “exemplary personal efforts and business endeavors have assured the highest levels of police, fire and EMS service, to the benefit of everyone in our community.”

But now it’s time to go.

Earlier this year, Cardillo announced his retirement and the closing of both Lyell Crest Hardware and Taylor Rental. A developer has purchased the 1.1-acre property with the intent of replacing the two businesses with an Urgent Care medical treatment center and a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

“It’s been a great run, and I have been honored to help my neighbors and friends with all their hardware and rental needs, but now it’s time for the next chapter,” Cardillo said.

Cardillo added he and his wife, Lowell, who retired a year ago, plan to travel and “maybe catch up on some sleep.”

A retirement/store closing sale continues at both locations through March 29, with huge markdowns on everything, including the shelving and fixtures.