An open house Sunday celebrates the first decade for the Multi-use Community Cultural Center performance space in Rochester

It was 2009, and Doug Rice had just come off a lengthy tenure as executive director of the ArtWalk initiative linking the network of artistic venues and public art pieces in Rochester's Neighborhood of the Arts.

"I'd never done anything for 10 years before," Rice quipped in a March 2009 Messenger Post interview, as he undertook a new venture: converting an old church on Rochester's Atlantic Avenue into a flexible-use venue for use by theater and performing-arts groups.

It's a decade later, and Rice is still on board at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, or MuCCC, serving as general manager of the 142 Atlantic Ave. venue that has played host to at least 1,400 performances among 800-plus productions — plays, art dance, improv comedy, concerts and more. MuCCC been a boon to many smaller and niche troupes without their own performance space, and has been the primary home of the city's oldest community theater group, Rochester Community Players. It's in its seventh year hosting the Sankofa Festival, a festival of African-American performance, and hosts seven African-American theatre companies and two Latinx companies.

"It was kind of our number-one goal to create a theater space that the public would accept going to and like going to — and that would be accessible to smaller groups that only present one or two weeks of shows," Rice said. These groups, lacking a permanent host site, could have a consistent home at MuCCC where they could build an audience over time, rather that moving around to whatever space may be available at the time — a church, an abandoned garage, and so forth.

"The feeling was to be kind of like a cooperative but with a structure at the top to come in when the bickering starts," he added — the advantages of a cooperative without the disadvantages.

A 10th anniversary "Meet the MuCCC Open House" is set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, with several of MuCCC's artists over the years — playwrights, directors, actors — and volunteers on hand to meet the public. There will be live music and refreshments. In addition to celebrating the anniversary, the open house also serves to call attention to current efforts to raise money to upgrade the theatrical lighting system to LED theatrical standard lights, along with improvements to signage, siding and other structural repairs.

Rochester ensemble company Method Machine inaugurated the MuCCC in March 2009 with MJ Savastano's one-woman performance as poet Sylvia Plath in Paul Alexander's play "Edge" — just around a month after Rice got the use variance from the city. Eight hundred-plus productions later, MuCCC director of artist development and booking manager John Borek to this day considers that show one of the most memorable — though acknowledging that's like choosing a favorite child "after the progeny have reached five generations." (For Rice, it was having playwright Amiri Baraka in attendance for a production of his "Dutchman.")

Borek came aboard at MuCCC a few months after it got underway. "I said, 'Is there any money in it?' Doug said, 'No.' I said, "It can't be that hard,'" he joked. "The rest is mystery."

In addition to booking, Borek describes his role as"guiding the aesthetic" — meeting with the artists, making suggestions, learning their strengths, in general helping guide the artistic process along. "Anything that a liberal arts major ever dreamed of doing in a theater!" he said. (Both Borek and Rice credit technical and facilities manager Kevin Indovino for much of the work of keeping the facility maintained and pleasurable to experience, along with a board of directors and a number of behind-the-scenes volunteers.)

The MuCCC has hosted such groups as Out of Pocket Productions, Stasz/Pruitt Productions, Greater Rochester Repertory Company, Limelight Productions, Polite Ink and many more — and has managed to keep the ticket prices reasonable. The aim has been to keep them compatible with movie prices, to make theater affordable and accessible, Borek said — he doesn't think they've ever had a ticket price over $25, and most are considerably less.

There's no paid administrative staff — there's not even a phone, Rice says — and they don't aggressively chase grants. When companies pay to book the venue, they know they're not paying for overhead; they're paying for such things as mortgage payments and the electric bill. Yet MuCCC has broken even and even made a little money, they said. And after a challenging first few years attempting to make a reputation, it's definitely on the Rochester arts map these days, thanks to the festivals it hosts and its status as a venue during the annual Fringe Festival. Borek says he's booking a full year out these days — and the bulk of the shows are originated by local or regional artists.

"We run on passion and commitment to the arts," Borek said.

Upcoming shows at MuCCC include the following:

March 26-30: "2 Plus 2 = 7, or The Lesson" by Grace Flores, directed by Reuben J. Tapp: A blues legend is set to perform one last time, though the performance may end up being a fight for his life. (Part of the Bronze Collective series.)

April 5-20: Eugene O'Neill's "Long Day's Journey Into Night" presented by the Irish Players, a subset of Rochester Community Players — O'Neill's exploration of his family.

April 26 through May 4: Out of Pocket Inc. presents "Barbecue Apocalypse" by Matt Lyle, in which a worldwide cataclysm replaces the rules of bourgeois success with the law of the jungle.

For show times and ticket information for these and other shows, and more about the venue, visit muccc.org.

Playwrights' Play Readings auditions coming up

The Geneva Theatre Guild will hold auditions for its annual Playwrights' Play Readings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, and Wednesday, March 27, at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva. On March 18, members of the Geneva Theatre Guild — having read some 50 submitted plays — selected plays to be presented at this year's readings, set for 7:30 p.m. April 26 at Geneva Public Library, 7 p.m. April 27 at Anthony Road Winery, and 2 p.m. April 28 at Torrey Park Grill.

20 venues, 320 shows, 1,500 artists

Producers John Nugent and Marc Iocona Tuesday announced the full lineup for the nine-day CG! Rochester International Jazz Festival, set for June 21-29. And a full lineup it is, with more than 320 shows involving 1,500-plus artists from around the world performing in 20 downtown venues. A record number of the shows this year — more than 100 — are free.

The festival includes three series: the Headliner series (headline acts such as George Benson, Patti LaBelle, and Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra) perfoming at Kodak Hall in Eastman Theatre; the Club Pass Series of 220-plus shows (in which a Club Pass gets you into all of them); and the 100-plus free shows. In addition, there are nightly jam sessions at 10:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Rochester, led by Bob Sneider and Karl Stabnau; and five free student jazz workshops, sponsored by Wegmans, held June 24-28 in the Eastman School of Music's Wright Room. New this year: Four new venues, including two at Geva and two at Parcel 5.

For the complete schedule, visit RochesterJazz.com. (Headliner tickets and Club Passes are currently on sale there.)

That other music festival

The jazz fest isn't the only music gathering to announce its lineup this week. Golden Link Tuesday announced the evening concert performers for the 48th annual Turtle Hill Folk Festival, to take place Sept. 6-8 at Rotary Sunshine Campus, 809 Five Points Road in Rush.

The evening performers are Debra Cowen, Annie & The Hedonists, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason (Ungar's "Ashokan Farewell" is well-known from Ken Burns' "The Civil War" documentary series), the Heather Pierson Trio, Scott Cook, and Richie & Rosie. Festival tickets will be available in the near future at www.goldenlink.org, with discounts for Golden Link members.

The audience get to not only hear the performers in the evening but interact with them at presentations and workshops during the day Saturday and Sunday. there's also a Saturday afternoon contra dance and late-night singing and jamming.