Deputies say a man was struck by a car in Williamson after he tried to run across Route 104 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The road was shut down for several hours.

Route 104 is reopened to traffic after a man was hit by a car in Wayne County.

The pedestrian was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital.

The person's name and condition are not known at this time.

Deputies say the man was running across Route 104 around 9:30 Wednesday night when he was hit by a car near Pound Road.

Several departments responded to the call, and that's when the helicopter was brought in.

The area was shut down for several hours overnight and finally reopened around 1 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

