New York National Guard promotes Newark soldier

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Seth Burgess, of Newark, to the rank of major.

Burgess is assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Palmyra airman completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Wagner, of Palmyra, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Wagner completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wagner graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 2015.

Marion resident joins Erdman Anthony

Robert Marshall, of Marion, recently joined Erdman Anthony as a senior electrical engineer in the Rochester office’s facilities group.

Marshall has 10 years of engineering experience that includes project design and project engineering. He previously was a senior engineer for health care, education, retail and multi-unit residential clients.

He received his Bachelor of Science in engineering, with a concentration in electrical engineering, from Messiah College in Pennsylvania.

Erdman Anthony provides infrastructure engineering and support services to private industry and government clients.