The Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, will hold its Rummage for Rescue sale from 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on April 12 and 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on April 13.

Donors can drop off new or gently used items from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on April 9-11. Do not donate clothing or large furniture.

All proceeds will go toward food and vet expenses. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.