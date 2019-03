Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester, reported the following births on Feb. 21-March 6, 2019.

Amarious Jamesearl Gifford, Feb. 21.

Legacy Jahmel Atkinson, Feb. 28.

Noa Teagan Seroski, Feb. 28.

Da’miiyah Darliree Sides, March 1.

Mikel LeRoy Malcolm, March 4.

Josiah Amir Wilburn, March 4.

Maely Jealyn Polizzi, March 5.

Bailee Rose Dye, March 6.