Members of the Finger Lakes Community College art faculty will open an exhibit of their work with a reception in the Williams-Insalaco Gallery 34 on March 28.

The opening reception for the Faculty Biennial Exhibition runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the gallery on the first floor of the main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell. The free reception is sponsored by the FLCC Foundation.

The show gives the college and community an opportunity to see the work of art faculty members outside the classroom.

“The exhibition includes a broad range of media and styles, reflecting the diverse, creative interests of our faculty,” said Barron Naegel, assistant professor of art and director of the Williams-Insalaco Gallery 34.

Naegel’s mixed-media sculptures are included in the exhibit, along with drawings and paintings by his colleague, Sarah Morgan, assistant professor of art. Liz Brownell, professor of graphic design, is showing digital mixed-media illustrations. Lacey McKinney, assistant professor of art, is displaying mixed-media works.

Other exhibitors include instructional specialist Barbara Senglaub, technical specialist Amy McGowan, and adjunct instructors David Ditzel, John Nihart, Margaret Pence, Andrea Cornett and Bradley Kellogg.

The Faculty Biennial Exhibition runs through April 19. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Call 585-785-1369 or email gallery34@flcc.edu for information.