New York State police have arrested a Syracuse man they say drove nearly 150 miles to have sex with an underage girl he met on a dating app.

Francis Turzyn, 35, is accused of sexually abusing a 13 year old girl in Milton, NY.

Police say Turzyn met the girl on Tinder.

He is facing a slew of charges, including assault, criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing.

Turzyn was sent to the Saratoga County Jail and is due in court at the end of March.