The new web-based form can be accessed online and on your personal computer or smartphone.

A new online resource for reporting Ontario County landfill odor is now available. Carla Jordan, director of Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, announced the new web-based form. The updated reporting method “enhances citizens’ ability to report landfill odors, expanding the current phone hotline resource. Like the phone hotline, the online reporting tool captures location, time of day, and odor description,” according to a release.

“It is important to receive timely and accurate information about the type of landfill odors being observed,” stated Jordan. “We want citizens to understand that several odors can be attributed to landfill operations. Therefore, it contributes valuable information to the resolution of the issues if citizens can specify whether the odor is a garbage smell, a septic sludge-like smell, or a gas-like smell.”

According to Jordan, all information collected via the phone hotline and new web-based form is jointly used by the county, the landfill management company, Casella Waste Management, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Personal information collected is not shared.

The web-based form can be accessed on your personal computer or smartphone at http://casellany.answernet.com/Complaint. The phone hotline can be reached at 1-888-230-2004. Jordan also reminds residents that news about landfill operations can be obtained at https://www.casella.com/locations/ontario-co-landfill.