A CHEER … in advance, to all the Canandaigua Polar Plungers who plan to jump into the frigid waters of Canandaigua Lake on Saturday, March 30, to benefit local Special Olympics. The annual event raises thousands of dollars each year, and this year the hope is to break the $100,000 threshold. There may be easier and warmer ways to help Special Olympics, so give the plungers credit (and give them a few bucks in donations, too).

A CHEER … to Wood Library and Finger Lakes Community College, for hosting upcoming talks by author Omar El Akkad as part of the Writers & Books’ Rochester Reads program. The goal is to encourage people to connect to others in the community through reading and discussion. El Akkad’s “American War” will be read from and discussed at Wood Library from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, followed by a similar event at FLCC starting at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Read up and join the fun.

A CHEER … to the members of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario County Humane Society and Canandaigua and Crystal Beach firefighters who teamed up to rescue a dog trapped on the ice in the Poplar Beach area of Canandaigua Lake recently. The 8-month-old female Lab mix was stuck about 200 yards offshore, but rescuers were able to coax her to safety. The best part of the story? Neither man nor beast was hurt.

A CHEER ... to Casella Waste Systems Inc., for taking what sounds like concrete action in alleviating the persistent odor from the Ontario County landfill. The company announced at a meeting this week it would decrease the amount of sludge it takes at the landfill in the town of Seneca to 8 percent for six months. The proof is in the pudding if this will actually work, but it appears to be a solid attempt to address a problem that has plagued many people for months.

A CHEER ... to the Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, for coming out with a web-based form that enables citizens to report odors from the Ontario County landfill. The online reporting tool, like its phone hotline resource counterpart, captures location, time of day, and odor description. Detailed information, such as identifying the odor as a garbage or a gas-like smell, can help pinpoint the cause and address this stinky issue once and for all. The form can be accessed by personal computer or smartphone at http://casellany.answernet.com/Complaint. The phone line is 1-888-230-2004.

A CHEER ... to the volunteers who, for 10 years now, have opened the Multi-use Community Cultural Center in Rochester to area performance groups — mostly from the greater Rochester region — who don't have permanent venues of their own. The 142 Atlantic Ave. site, whimsically nicknamed the "MuCCC," has hosted over 800 productions, and well over a thousand performances, over the decade since Doug Rice led efforts to convert an old church to the performance space. It's become an integral part of the city and area arts scene, hosting often adventurous fare for reasonable ticket prices. An open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, will celebrate the MuCCC's anniversary, with live music, refreshments and many of the participating artists on hand to meet the public.