Tinkerbelle is a beautiful 4-year-old girl who would do best in a quiet home with no other pets, where she can get lots of love and attention. She is very sweet and gets excited when she knows it’s dinner time.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Volunteer and foster opportunities are available.

Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.