Here's a look at your weekend forecast:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 39° | Lo: 34°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WNW at 14mph
Friday: News 10NBC Yellow Alert for snow and wind tonight. Breezy and turning colder with rain and snow.
Late Friday: Areas of snow. Windy and cold. 1-3 possible. Locally higher amounts in the hills and Wayne County.
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Saturday
Hi: 35° | Lo: 26°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 14mph
Partly sunny. Breezy and chilly.
Considerable cloudiness
Sunday
Hi: 51° | Lo: 33°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 12mph
Mostly sunny and milder.