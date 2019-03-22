Here's a look at your weekend forecast:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 39° | Lo: 34°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WNW at 14mph

Friday: News 10NBC Yellow Alert for snow and wind tonight. Breezy and turning colder with rain and snow.

Late Friday: Areas of snow. Windy and cold. 1-3 possible. Locally higher amounts in the hills and Wayne County.

Windy with a mix of sun and clouds

Saturday

Hi: 35° | Lo: 26°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 14mph

Partly sunny. Breezy and chilly.

Considerable cloudiness

Sunday

Hi: 51° | Lo: 33°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: W at 12mph

Mostly sunny and milder.