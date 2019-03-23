Mark Marentette stood for his son, daughter and fire service comrades

CANANDAIGUA — Friends and family recalled Mark Marentette’s sense of humor, his love of the brotherhood and sisterhood of firefighters, and most of all, his love for family during a celebration of the former Canandaigua fire chief’s life.

Although his children were living in Michigan, his ex wife, Anne Hamming, recalled how rare it was for Katie and Lee to not get a phone call in the evening, for talks about politics, history, classic rock, and life.

“He was there for the kids,” said Hamming, who was among the speakers at the ceremony Saturday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, adding he stood for his son, his daughter, and his fire service comrades.

A bagpiper greeted the guests who attended the service.

A photo of Marentette in dress fire uniform, his white Canandaigua fire chief hat, and a copy of “Canandaigua Fire Department: 200 Years of Service,” the book he helped put together to mark the department’s anniversary in 2016, were prominently displayed.

A large artwork created by former Canandaigua firefighter Don Ford, the primary author of the anniversary book, included a brief description: “The People’s Chief.”

Marentette, 56, was a fire chief in Michigan and Ohio before coming to Canandaigua.

Bob Palumbo, a member of City Council now, was a volunteer with the department when Marentette appointed him safety officer shortly after his arrival, and he recalled how his number-one concern was safety.

That went for firefighters and for community.

“His dedication to the fire service was second to none,” Palumbo said. “He loved it. He loved this place and he loved the history of it.”

There was a reason; one of his favorite subjects in school growing up was history, Hamming said. Fire service would become another later in his life.

Hamming told of how Marentette, who started working as a journalist and covered sports and the cops and the courts beat, tried to get information for stories from a cranky fire chief who wouldn’t talk to him unless he joined the fire department.

So Marentette joined, and eventually left journalism behind, although he produced a weekly column for the Daily Messenger during the department’s anniversary year.

“In fire service, he found something he could believe in,” Hamming said.

Marentette was appointed fire chief in Canandaigua in 2011, and he is credited with bringing the department together and boosting morale after a series of layoffs.

“Every department he touched was better for his time there,” Hamming said.

In Canandaigua, he found a great sense of belonging. “He knew Canandaigua was the place to call home,” Hamming said.

Marentette found friendship in the fire family, including with Pam and John Thompson, who were officers in the Erina Hose Co. when they first met the chief.

“It was a joy to watch Mark rebuild the fire department,” Pam Thompson said

Over time, Marentette would help the Thompson family in many ways, from walking their dog, transporting John to medical treatments, helping with home repair projects and just stopping by for conversation and coffee in the morning and a beer and dinner later in the day, Pam Thompson said.

Marentette played a huge part in making their lives better, she said.

“We will miss you,” she said.

On Jan. 9, Marentette answered his last call, Palumbo said, but he will be remembered for his dignity, his duty and his name.

“Now, he’s at peace,” Palumbo said.

College fund

Donations in honor of the late Mark Marentette, former Canandaigua fire chief, can be made to the Katie and Lee Marentette College Fund, in care of Anne Hamming, 5830 Creekridge Drive, Middleville, Michigan 49333.