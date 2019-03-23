A roundabout is planned at the intersection of County Road 28 and Shortsville Road.

FARMINGTON — An open house is planned for residents to learn more about a safety upgrade to the intersection of County Road 28 and Shortsville Road.

The meeting for the proposed roundabout will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8. Documents will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 through Friday, May 3, at the Ontario County Department of Public Works, 2962 County Road 48. All documents will be available at http://www.co.ontario.ny.us/1496/CR28-Shortsville-Road-Improvements, under Related Documents.

Comment sheets will be provided at the open house so that interested individuals can offer their thoughts. The county will accept comments through May 3.

The intersection has experienced a high frequency of accidents in comparison to other intersections of this type on the Ontario County highway system, county officials said. Safety analysis results show an accident rate 6 times higher than the state average rate for similar locations statewide. Accident severity is also a concern, with 50 percent of the accidents recorded during a 7-year study period resulting in personal injury. The intersection has also been the site of two fatal crashes during the study period.

Construction is expected to begin during spring 2020 and be completed by that fall.