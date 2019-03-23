Ionia native and Greentopia co-founder Michael Philipson opens the West Bloomfield Knit Club's lecture series.

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The Green Visions Program got its start helping inner-city youths learn career skills and obtain paying jobs with a simple question for Ionia native Michael Philipson, who co-founded the Rochester-based nonprofit Greentopia that runs the program.

How can Greentopia be a good neighbor to the JOSANA neighborhood, which is in the area of Jay and Ames streets in the city of Rochester?

That question eventually led to the formation of the workforce development and training program in 2013 and today is still going strong.

Students of the program tend to a garden growing a variety of flowers in empty lots around the Rochester neighborhood, which are then bundled into bouquets and sold at the Public Market and area Wegmans stores.

It’s an example of community problem-solving that led to the formation of the West Bloomfield Knit Club, which organized the lecture. Hosted by the West Bloomfield Congregational Church off Routes 5 and 20, the lecture was the first in a four-part series designed to spark discussion among members of the community, according to Hank Stone, a member of the group.

The discussion group first started up after the 2016 presidential election, in response to tensions between members of the congregation. A series of meetings soon began to bridge the divide.

“We wanted things on which we could agree,” Stone said.

West Bloomfield also used to be a “hot bed of discussion,” according to Stone, recounting a conversation he had with the church’s pastor, the Rev. Cory Keyes. As a result, the Knit Club began to have a series of conversations in the hope of revitalizing that spirit of community debate.

And that led to the presentation on Greentopia’s workforce program.

The response to it has been highly positive, according to Morgan Barry, director of the Green Visions program.

“We worked there for a summer, and everyone wanted to work for us” the following year, Barry said.

Perhaps one of the most important elements of the program is its ability to provide students with actual work experience, something which is one of their “biggest impediments,” Barry said.

As a result, students who successfully complete the program not only have career skills that can be applied to other jobs or college but they can also use Green Vision staffers for work references.

“I’m getting calls all the time,” Barry said.

The program, now going into its sixth year, has managed to expand exponentially, growing the number of lots and increasing the number of partnerships within the city, with the nonprofit receiving multiple grants to help develop and support the program.

For Philipson, the Green Visions Program was a model of how to earn goodwill and trust within a community, emphasizing how long-term engagement was key.

“We made a commitment to be a part of the neighborhood,” he said, adding how that engagement comes through after spending time with the enrollees of the program.

“Sometimes I look at it as I can’t fix what happened in the past to them,” Philipson said, adding how, for him, it’s about, “trying to get them to a happy, productive life. That’s what it’s really about.”