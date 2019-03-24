Rochester man was flown by Mercy Flight with injuries after crashing his vehicle in Gorham Sunday morning.

A Rochester man was flown by Mercy Flight with injuries after crashing his vehicle in Gorham Sunday morning. Joshua J. Lyons, 38, was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued tickets following the one-car crash on Route 247 shortly before 7 a.m.

According to Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies, Lyons was driving north on Route 247 in Gorham when his vehicle went off the west side of the road and struck a ditch, breaking a utility pole in half and overturning. Lyons was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered back, arm and leg injuries. He was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle Lyons was driving was demolished. Lyons was charged with DWI and ticketed with failure to keep right and no seatbelt.

Assisting at the scene was Rushville Fire Department and Canandaigua Ambulance.